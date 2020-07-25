Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy
Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together. The couple became parents to a son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday. The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from the hospital of her holding the baby shortly after his birth, singing "Happy Birthday".
"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" Ciara captioned the video. The singer and Wilson, 31, got married in 2016 and share three-year-old daughter Sienna as well.
Ciara also has six-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her former fiance, rapper Future.
