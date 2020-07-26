Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

Many believed that Park Min-young is having a relationship with Park Seo-joon. But is it true in reality? Let's have a fact check on it.

Fans of South Korean celebs know that Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon were seen in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The storyline of a businessman and his loyal secretary was highly liked by the viewers in South Korea and other countries.

The loving chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim became very popular and many fans expected that they were having a love link in their real life also. Plenty of rumours started swirling up in 2018 mainly when the series was aired.

But many may not know that Park Seo-joon had an interview with Hankook Ilbo in 2008. He talked about how speculations emerged just out of mere imaginations. According to him, the evidence to prove his relationship with Park Min-young was forced.

"As for the overlapping fashion items, people who follow fashion trends know – those items were popular at the time. I have some products in all its colours. If it means I'm dating someone because we share the same taste in fashion, I guess that means I could be dating Justin Bieber too," Park Seo-joon said.

On the other hand, Park Seo-joon expelled the speculations and rumours that he recommended Park Min-young in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. He said that he had not that much of power in the industry at that time.

Thus, we can say that Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young don't have any love link. They both want to continue their respective careers in the industry and feel to stay like beautiful friends. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

