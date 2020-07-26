Life just isn't fair: Ryan Dorsey on ex-wife Naya Rivera's death

Actor Ryan Dorsey has broken his silence over the death of his ex wife, Naya Rivera, saying that she has left a hole in "everyone's heart". Earlier this month, the "Glee" star was reported missing after her son Josey was found alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru, Ventura in California.

Her body was discovered the following week. The Ventura County Medical Examiner said that the actor died from accidental drowning. Dorsey, who was married to Rivera, 33, for four years from 2014 to 2018, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram on Saturday.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it," he said. Dorsey, 37, also revealed that he, Rivera and their four-year-old son Josey had been together a day before she went missing.

"You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for... "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you," he added. Dorsey also thanked to his well-wishers who reach out to him in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive... forget... don't hold grudges... if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. "Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about," the actor said..