Showtime working on mob drama from Brian Grazer, Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi

Showtime network is developing an hourlong mob drama series with Brian Grazer, Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi. Winter, best known for his writing on popular HBO series "The Sopranos" as well as creating "Boardwalk Empire" , will pen the as-yet-untitled project, reported Variety.

The series is inspired by Pileggi’s chronology of organised crime in America, as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family. Showtime will produce it in collaboration with Grazer's Imagine Television Studios.

Winter will also executive produce the new project with Pileggi, Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey..