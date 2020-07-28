Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Raanjhanaa' co-star Dhanush

Actor Sonam Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to her co-actor and Tamil superstar Dhanush, who turned 37 today.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:54 IST
Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Raanjhanaa' co-star Dhanush
Actor Sonam Kapoor with Dhanush (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to her co-actor and Tamil superstar Dhanush, who turned 37 today. 'Raanjhanaa', released under the directorship of Aanand L Rai in 2013, was the debut movie of Dhanush in the Bollywood industry. A fresh pair on -screen, the duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience upon the release of the flick.

As the 'Neerja' actor extended birthday wishes, she also expressed her wish to work with him again. She posted many still, and videos on Instagram stories from the romantic-drama film. "Happy Birthday Dhanush. I hope you have a wonderful day. Would love to work with you, again", she wrote alongside.

Dhanush, who predominately works in the Tamil film industry is known for his versatility in acting. The star who has an impressive array of roles under his belt is one widely appreciated actor down South. He has done more than 44 films to date and has won many accolades for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

His popular song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the romantic psychological thriller '3' garnered millions of views on YouTube. 'Maryan', 'Anegan', 'Kodi', 'Maari' sequel are some of his other hit movies in Tamil. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Raanjhanaa', and will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which will have a neven seen before trio - Dhanush along with Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe left global equities treading water and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs....

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020