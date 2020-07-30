Left Menu
Development News Edition

Issa Rae, Jordan Peele collaborating on Universal's 'Sinkhole'

The project, which hails from Universal, is based Leyna Krow’s short story about a mysterious sinkhole. It is being developed as a starring vehicle for Rae, who recently received two Emmy nominations for her HBO series "Insecure.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:33 IST
Issa Rae, Jordan Peele collaborating on Universal's 'Sinkhole'

"Insecure" star Issa Rae is teaming up with filmmaker Jordan Peele for upcoming drama feature "Sinkhole". The project, which hails from Universal, is based Leyna Krow’s short story about a mysterious sinkhole.

It is being developed as a starring vehicle for Rae, who recently received two Emmy nominations for her HBO series "Insecure. The actor will also produce the movie. "Sinkhole" is being touted as a "thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity", reported Deadline.

The story centres on a young family knowingly moving into a house with a sinkhole in the backyard and discovering that the sinkhole that manages to take all things that are broken and destroyed and make them perfect again. Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce the film for their Monkeypaw Productions alongside Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Issa Rae Productions.

The project is part of Monkeypaw Productions' five-year deal with Universal Pictures, which distributed Peele's acclaimed "Get Out" and "Us" horror films..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

A Delhi court Thursday awarded&#160;4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded ...

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago....

WRAPUP 2-European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter

The trading units of European oil and gas majors have shielded their second-quarter results from the full force of the corona-induced collapse in demand for fuel, but big writedowns showed the scale of the challenge ahead, results showed on...

Grim Lloyds Bank, StanChart results hit FTSE 100; AstraZeneca gains

Gloomy quarterly results from Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered and a clutch of other firms led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, while AstraZeneca rose after topping analysts estimates on the back of strong drug sales during coronavirus-driven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020