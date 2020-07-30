Issa Rae, Jordan Peele collaborating on Universal's 'Sinkhole'

"Insecure" star Issa Rae is teaming up with filmmaker Jordan Peele for upcoming drama feature "Sinkhole". The project, which hails from Universal, is based Leyna Krow’s short story about a mysterious sinkhole.

It is being developed as a starring vehicle for Rae, who recently received two Emmy nominations for her HBO series "Insecure. The actor will also produce the movie. "Sinkhole" is being touted as a "thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity", reported Deadline.

The story centres on a young family knowingly moving into a house with a sinkhole in the backyard and discovering that the sinkhole that manages to take all things that are broken and destroyed and make them perfect again. Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce the film for their Monkeypaw Productions alongside Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Issa Rae Productions.

The project is part of Monkeypaw Productions' five-year deal with Universal Pictures, which distributed Peele's acclaimed "Get Out" and "Us" horror films..