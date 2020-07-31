Bobby Deol's web series ‘Aashram’ to release on August 28

Actor Bobby Deol's digital debut series "Aashram" will premiere on August 28 on MX Player. The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share the premiere date and first look teaser of the web series, directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha. "Here is the first look of #Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020 only on @MXPlayer. @prakashjha27 @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar @DarshanKumaar @AdhyayanSsuman," Deol wrote on Twitter. The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. Deol is also awaiting the release of his Netflix film "Class of 83", produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.