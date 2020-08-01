Khloe Kardashian's daughter True makes a mess with lipstick

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable picture of daughter True Thompson on Friday (local time). According to Page Six, the 'Good American' co-founder put out a sweet Instagram post of her two-year-old daughter True, wherein she is seen dancing in the mirror while smearing lipstick all over her face.

"Someone was feeling themselves," the 36-year-old star captioned the post. "Do you look beautiful?" Kardashian asks in the background, laughing as True puts the finishing touches on her imaginative look.

"There goes the chair!!," Khloe's mom Kris commented as the photos revealed that the toddler's antics left lipstick marks on her white furniture. A passion for makeup runs in the family; Kardashian collaborated on both the #BECCABFFS Collection with best friend Malika Haqq and the Koko Collection for Kylie Cosmetics with her sister Kylie Jenner.

According to Page Six -- it may be a while before little True perfects her beauty routine, her mom will surely be there to guide her along the way. Kardashian revealed in a 2018 interview with Refinery29, "Social media is a gift and a curse, but I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us needs it." (ANI)