Katie Lowes expecting second child with husband Adam Shapiro

'Scandal' star Katie Lowes and her husband, actor Adam Shapiro, are set to welcome their second child together. The 38-year-old actor, who also has a parenting podcast, announced the news in an Instagram post.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!" Lowes wrote alongside a series of screenshots of herself holding up ultrasound photos during various FaceTime sessions with Shapiro from her doctor's clinic. Lowes and Shapiro got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Albee Shapiro, in October 2017.