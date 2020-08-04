Left Menu
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) renewed for Season 3, what viewers can see next

If How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 were to be released on the same schedule, then we can expect the arrival of the next season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) in September 2021. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2019. The second season streamed on Netflix on July 21 this year.

Now fans will be happy to learn that How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers can expect plenty of fireworks for the third season as the fall of Mo's drug empire is imminent.

The viewers will see fall of Mo's drug empire in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 after we learn that the entire time he has been discussing the events of the story with a documentary team while in prison.

According to What's on Netflix, with his formers friends destroying everything to do with MyDrugs, the golden egg Good Times had has been eradicated, and Mo will have to answer to them, one way or another. At the very least we know Mo lives, but he is guaranteed to end up in police custody.

If How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 were to be released on the same schedule, then we can expect the arrival of the next season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) in September 2021.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is set in Rinseln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and told from the perspective of high-school outcast Moritz Zimmermann. The series follows Moritz and his fellow friend Lenny Sander attempting to rekindle Moritz's love for ex-girlfriend Lisa Novak, through selling ecstasy online. Starting off as a small time business, it quickly spirals out of control and Moritz and Lenny learn to deal with the consequences of large scale drug trafficking.

Käßbohrer and Murmann will return as showrunners for s3 with Arne Feldhusen returning to direct. Maximilian Mundt (Moritz), Danilo Kamperidis (Lenny), Damian Hardung (Dan), Lena Klenke (Lisa) and Lena Urzendowsky are all returning as key cast members, with Langston Uibel a new addition, Deadline noted.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

