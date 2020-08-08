Aiming to start ‘Succession’ S3 shoot before Christmas, says showrunner

“Succession” creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong has revealed that the team is planning to start the production on the third season of the hit HBO series before Christmas this year. The production on the new season of the satirical comedy-drama was originally scheduled to start in April, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak it was delayed indefinitely.

In an interview with Variety, Armstrong said he is “trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas.” He, however, stressed that none of the plans are concrete and are “just conversations”. “Who knows if that’ll come about, but that’s the plan at the moment,” he added.

“Succession” focuses on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco. The series also features Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and J Smith-Cameron.