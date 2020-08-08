Ariana Grande shares adorable videos of beau Dalton Gomez on his birthday

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande celebrated the birthday of boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Friday with her favourite videos and photos of the couple on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u."

According to People Magazine, the songstress who celebrated her birthday in June by going Instagram official with their relationship shared a series of videos, including two clips in which he sweetly kisses her cheek. In another, the pop star captured Gomez, who works as a Los Angeles-based realtor, trying to imitate John Wayne in a game of Heads Up.

In May, the couple made their first official appearance together in the music video for 'Stuck with U,' which is Grande's duet with Justin Bieber. As People Magazine reported, the video, which was filmed during quarantine, Grande and Gomez are dancing sweetly, as they twirl and hug while they were noticed flashing big smiles at one another.

He also showered his girlfriend with support for a promotional video she made for 'Rain on Me,' her chart-topping collaboration with Lady Gaga. Grande and Gomez have been dating since January and are social distancing together in her L.A. home, a source previously told the outlet. (ANI)