Zoe Kravitz calls out Hulu for lack of diversity in shows after 'High Fidelity' cancellation

Actor Zoe Kravitz recently took a jibe at streaming-service Hulu for not having enough diversity in its programming slate. The brief-indirectly stated comment came following the decision of the streaming platform to cancel the rom-com series 'High Fidelity' which had Kravitz on the lead, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the publication, the 'Batman' star, while responding to a comment by actor Tessa Thompson on Instagram wrote: "it's cool. At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh, wait". Earlier, after the cancellation news, the 31-year-old star on Instagram had posted a picture with the entire cast of the show, giving a "shoutout" to the team.

The show is a recreation of Zoe's mother, Lisa Bonet's, 2000 film of the same name. The 2000 released film also starred John Cusack as Rob Gordon. Kravitz was essaying the role of Rob Brooks, a female record store owner in the ever-changing gentrified neighbourhood of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, who uses the power of music to push her through various relationships she encounters in her life. (ANI)