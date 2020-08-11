Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', shares special video

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the three-year completion of romantic-comedy 'Toilet

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:46 IST
Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', shares special video
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the three-year completion of romantic-comedy 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' on Tuesday and penned a special note as she felt 'grateful be a part of a film, which aimed to entertain and educate our audiences.' The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared a special video commemorating all the appreciation that the movie had received along with some BTS pictures from the film.

Along with the video, Pednekar noted, "3 years of #ToiletEkPremKatha. I am so grateful to have been a part of a film, which aimed to entertain and educate our audiences." Thanking her co-star in the film Akshay Kumar and other cast and crew members she noted, "Thank you for an unforgettable experience @akshaykumar sir.#shreenarayansingh, @siddharthgarima @divyenndu @anupampkher sir, @atul_srivastava31, Sudhir Pandey sir and the entire cast and crew ." (along with a heart emoji)

The video chronicles some news articles that show how a woman left husband's home for the lack of a basic necessity - a toilet. The video also captures snaps of Bhumi and Akshay as they lovingly stare at each other. It also shows the effect of the movie as the 'United Nation Environment' tweeted and gave a thumbs up to the movie for addressing health and pollution issue through the film. The movie also counted in business magnate Bill Gates' list of 10 things that inspired him during the year 2017. 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' released this day in 2017 and dealt with the menace of open defecation.

The film was based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. With Shree Narayan Singh in the director's chair, this is the first time that Akshay Kumar collaborated with Bhumi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...

NZ locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days. New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020