Ayushmann welcomes the Supreme Court verdict that daughters have equal birthright to inherit property

Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court verdict that says daughters have an equal birthright to inherit property, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that the step was a necessary one. "The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect," he said.

"A big step, a necessary step, and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly," he added. Khurrana is known for working in films having social messages like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' 'Badhai Ho,' 'Bala,' 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters have coparcenary rights on the property of their parents even if the latter died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the amended Hindu Succession Act and that the law would have retrospective effects. (ANI)