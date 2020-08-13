Left Menu
International Film Festival of India to take place as per schedule: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held as per schedule this year.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:42 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (file). Image Credit: ANI

During a telephonic interview with ANI, Sawant said that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided that the film festival will take place with all SOP and guidelines issued by them.

The 51st edition of the IFFI will be held in the coastal state in the last week of November.

