Dracula Season 2 to deal with resurrection as vampires can’t be killed

The release date for Dracula Season 2 is yet to be officially announced. Fans are ardently waiting to get some informative facts on the second season since Season 1 was released in January. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

As we have received any official confirmation on Dracula Season 2, many fans are thinking that it will not be renewed or may take excessive time than previously expected. However, the co-creator Mark Gatiss said in a conversation with Radio Times, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

Dracula Season 2 has not been renewed due to one most vital reason – the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The cast for Dracula Season 2 has not been discussed officially. However, we can expect the actors in the horror series such as Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven.

The horror series Dracula Season 2 is likely to start where it ended in Season 1. Mark Gatiss not only revealed the possibility of another season to Radio Times, but he also said that it is tough to kill a vampire. He added and hinted about resurrection saying, "What they do is resurrect."

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have any renewal and release update. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

