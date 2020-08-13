Left Menu
Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

Updated: 13-08-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 02:31 IST
Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5
The renewal for Mindhunter Season 3 seems to be additional time as the world’s health condition is still not good at all. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. The remarkable success of Season 2 made a special place for another season of Joe Penhall-created American crime thriller TV series among fans' hearts.

Netflix is yet to announce Mindhunter Season 3. The streaming giant didn't cancel the show but announced that they were putting the renewal of the series on indefinite hold. As there was no announcement on its cancellation, the series enthusiasts believe that it will return for another season.

The director, David Fincher's involvement in other multiple projects is one of the reasons behind delay in Mindhunter Season 3's renewal. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, the lead actors such as Jonathan Groff (as Holden Ford), Holt McCallany (as Bill Tench) and Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr) will surely return. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

However, the renewal for Mindhunter Season 3 seems to be additional time as the world's health condition is still not good at all. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were put on hold for indefinite time.

If David Fincher continues to work for Mindhunter, fans should not worry about series' discontinuation at least till Season 5. Holt McCallany, who played the role of Bill Tench, said the series would cover five seasons with David as the director as he had the plan for the same since the beginning.

The choreographer, Eric Messerschmidt is hopeful that Mindhunter Season 3 will happen in future. According to him, he liked working with David Fincher and other team members, but he is unaware of what's happening with the show.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

