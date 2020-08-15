Left Menu
'Padman' actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday took pride over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech where the PM spoke about how India has progressed towards women empowerment with sanitary napkins being available to women at a marginal price of Rs 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:09 IST
Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi for making 'menstruation a mainstream topic' during I-day speech
A still from film 'Padman' featuring Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the country on 74th Independence Day (Image Source: Social Media & ANI). Image Credit: ANI

'Padman' actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday took pride over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech where the PM spoke about how India has progressed towards women empowerment with sanitary napkins being available to women at a marginal price of Rs 1. The superstar took to Twitter to heap praises on the Prime Minister for breaking the taboo around menstruation and for making sanitary napkins accessible to women belonging to every section of the society at a low cost.

"Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re 1," the 52-year-old actor tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 74th Independence Day spoke about the country's achievements over the years in different spheres.

While talking about women empowerment, Modi spoke about the increasing participation of women in Indian Armed Forces, the abolishment of triple talaq practice and on the distribution of sanitary pads to women at a price of Rs 1. "We have worked for women empowerment- Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat, women are now leaders, and we abolished triple talaq, got sanitary pads to women for just 1 rupee," said PM Modi during his speech.

Appreciatory tweets lauding Prime Minister for talking about menstrual hygiene at the Independence Day speech have been doing rounds on the internet since morning. Akshay Kumar is one of the very first Bollywood actors to initiate the debate on the need to break the taboo around menstruation and sanitary pads.

He had also stepped into the shoes of India's national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas for his film 'Padman.' (ANI)

