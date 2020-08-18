Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks
The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can’t be predicted easily as the previous seasons had diverse number of episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan

If you're an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4. Season 3 consisted of 22 episodes and dropped its finale on June 30, 2019. The remarkable success of the previous season is the main reason why anime lovers are dying to know what can happen next.

There is another reason why fans have huge curiosity surrounding the making of Attack on Titan Season 4. The reason may be disappointing but that is going to create a history. Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark end to the series.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will end the series in a very beautiful manner. Nothing as such has been revealed on it, but it has been said that the last season will say goodbye in exciting way(s).

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. The lead cast of all the earlier seasons will be back in the last season. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can't be predicted easily as the previous seasons had diverse number of episodes. The popularity of this series has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons. Not only visuals of Season 4's trailer are awesome, it confirms huge challenges. The trailer introduces new Titans, new characters and new settings including older versions of main protagonists Eren and Mikasa.

The last season could also be divided into two blocks. However, nothing has been revealed on it officially. The main characters, Eren Yeager, Hange, Mikasa, Armin, Levi and the rest of the Survey Corp found out that they are not the last humans to exist. They come from a race called Subjects of Ymir. The Subjects of Ymir are born with the ability to transform into titans.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but the delay is inevitable due to the global coronavirus pandemic It is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

