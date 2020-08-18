Left Menu
I know I am Because he is: Meghna Gulzar marks father, lyricist Gulzar's birthday with emotional poem

As her father and legendary lyricist Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar expressed love for the senior poet with a short poem.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:01 IST
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar with father, lyricist Gulzar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her father and legendary lyricist Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar expressed love for the senior poet with a short poem. The 'Raazi' helmer took to Instagram to post a blurry monochrome picture of her father embracing her.

She complimented the picture with a poem that speaks about her faith in him and also sums up the great bond shared by the father-daughter duo. "I know I'm protected, Because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path, Because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid, So I know I can see. I know I can write, Because his ink flows in me. I know I canBecause he believes. I know I am, Because he is," Meghna's poem read.

Though she did not extend birthday greetings to the lyricist in the post, it was evident that she had shared the post to celebrate her bond with her father on the occasion of his 86th birthday. (ANI)

