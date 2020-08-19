My Hero Academia Season 5 will be back with Season 4’s characters, what more we know

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5? If you a real anime enthusiast, Season 5 of My Hero Academia should be on the top of your anime list. Here we have some good news related to it.

My Hero Academia Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of Season 4 consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced. Thus, My Hero Academia Season 5 has already become highly anticipated among the anime lovers.

The discussion for My Hero Academia Season 5 started few weeks back and fans are excited after knowing that the anime series will be back with the fifth season. However, the spreading of coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Fans really need to wait for My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus emerged from China's Wuhan. Many fans are expecting the fifth season in 2021.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. According to some sources, Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters who are likely to return in the fifth season.

The anime aficionados were quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in My Hero Academia Season 5. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which jumped to Twitter on April 2 to proclaim that the fifth season is officially confirmed.

The plot or synopsis for Season 5 is yet to be revealed. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

