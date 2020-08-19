Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5 will be back with Season 4’s characters, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:59 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 will be back with Season 4’s characters, what more we know
Fans really need to wait for My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus emerged from China’s Wuhan. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5? If you a real anime enthusiast, Season 5 of My Hero Academia should be on the top of your anime list. Here we have some good news related to it.

My Hero Academia Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of Season 4 consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced. Thus, My Hero Academia Season 5 has already become highly anticipated among the anime lovers.

The discussion for My Hero Academia Season 5 started few weeks back and fans are excited after knowing that the anime series will be back with the fifth season. However, the spreading of coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Fans really need to wait for My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus emerged from China's Wuhan. Many fans are expecting the fifth season in 2021.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. According to some sources, Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters who are likely to return in the fifth season.

The anime aficionados were quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in My Hero Academia Season 5. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which jumped to Twitter on April 2 to proclaim that the fifth season is officially confirmed.

The plot or synopsis for Season 5 is yet to be revealed. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season's division into 2 blocks

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016

Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, a Republican-led Senate committee said in its final review of the matter on Tuesday. Wi...

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug. AstraZenecas candidate is seen as a front...

Colombian ex-President Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe

Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday after being placed under house arrest earlier this month.The Supreme Court placed Uribe, perhaps the Sout...

US intercepts Venezuela-bound aircraft loaded with firearms

US customs officers intercepted a Venezuela-bound private jet in south Florida loaded with 82 firearms, including a sniper rifle, plus 63,000 rounds of ammunition, US authorities said. Two Venezuelan pilots Luis Alberto Patino and Gregori ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020