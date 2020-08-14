Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex Education Season 3: Do you want to be a part of it? Mad Dog is looking for young people

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:04 IST
Sex Education Season 3: Do you want to be a part of it? Mad Dog is looking for young people
The information on Mad Dog Productions reveals filming for Sex Education Season 3 will start in September. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 seems to get underway this month. The production of third season of Sex Education is set to resume using the latest guidelines for social distancing filming. Read further to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Do you know young people are required in Sex Education Season 3? Yes, Sex Education's casting company Mad Dog Productions is currently looking for people aged between 18 and 26. Those young people will appear in Season 3.

If you want to get involved in Sex Education Season 3, you need to sign up to the Mad Dog Extras app and upload your 'right to work' documents with a few recent photographs. Check more information here.

The information on Mad Dog Productions reveals filming for Sex Education Season 3 will start in September. The production house is also seeking for a real choir to appear in the series. If you get selected, you will get the opportunity to join the cast including Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield. It will be filmed on set in Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

"Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25. Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances… Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply," they wrote.

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. It seems the filming with start in September. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Dracula Season 2 to deal with resurrection as vampires can't be killed

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong will contest Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana: PCC chief

The Congress would contest the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet district as and when it is held, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday. The sitting MLA from Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of ruling TRS ...

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with record 149 new cases

Sikkims COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with detection of record 149 new cases, an official said. Most of the new cases were reported from the South district were 143 people tested positive, said Pempa T Bhutia, the director...

French PM likens killing of French aid workers in Niger to 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Friday to the six French aid workers who where killed by a group of gunmen on motorcycles in Niger, likening the attack to the 2015 militant attacks in Paris that shook the country. The six ...

Bomb disposal experts help dispose of chemicals at UK nuclear site

Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant to help dispose of chemicals stored at the site that were discovered to have changed state during a routine inspection, the British government said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020