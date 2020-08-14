Sex Education Season 3: Do you want to be a part of it? Mad Dog is looking for young people

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 seems to get underway this month. The production of third season of Sex Education is set to resume using the latest guidelines for social distancing filming. Read further to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Do you know young people are required in Sex Education Season 3? Yes, Sex Education's casting company Mad Dog Productions is currently looking for people aged between 18 and 26. Those young people will appear in Season 3.

If you want to get involved in Sex Education Season 3, you need to sign up to the Mad Dog Extras app and upload your 'right to work' documents with a few recent photographs. Check more information here.

The information on Mad Dog Productions reveals filming for Sex Education Season 3 will start in September. The production house is also seeking for a real choir to appear in the series. If you get selected, you will get the opportunity to join the cast including Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield. It will be filmed on set in Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

"Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25. Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances… Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply," they wrote.

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. It seems the filming with start in September. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

