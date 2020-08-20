Left Menu
Minnie Dlamini gets dragged online for her controversial caption on Bantu Knots

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:56 IST
Minnie Dlamini gets dragged online for her controversial caption on Bantu Knots
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (minniedlamini)

The popular TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini has shared a picture of her's on the Instagram handle in which she can be seen with a new hairstyle. Dlamini decided to share it on her social media pages but what fans couldn't help but notice was her caption.

She wrote, "I can go from lady to ghetto in a second #BantuKnots." "Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous Loving my #BantuKnots,"

I can go from lady to ghetto in a second 💋 #BantuKnots

This caption rubbed fans in a wrong way as they criticized her for giving the popular African-inspired hairstyle a negative connotation.

The historic South African Zulu hairstyle has been adopted by many black women in various parts of the world. Even Beyonce rocked it in her new project, Black Is King.

One of her followers on Instagram wrote, "What is the correlation between being a Lady, Bantu knots and Ghetto? After so much work has been done to emphasize the importance of black culture insinuating that Bantu knots are Ghetto is in bad taste, so much is wrong about this statement. To err is human I forgave you before I commented all love."

Many pointed out that black hair has been considered unprofessional for so long around the world. Black people have complained about discrimination against their natural hair in the workplace and in schools.

In 2016, pupils at Pretoria Girls' High had to protest against their school policy because those with afros were told that their hair is inappropriate.

