Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harrison Ford flies wife Calista Flockhart, son Liam to drop him off at college

American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the actor's private plane, according to a new report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:29 IST
Harrison Ford flies wife Calista Flockhart, son Liam to drop him off at college
Harrison Ford (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the actor's private plane, according to a news report. According to People Magazine, the 78-year-old actor, his wife, and their son Liam Flockhart Ford arrived at Liam's liberal arts college Thursday (local time) for the start of the fall semester.

The 55-year-old actor Flockhart was seen giving the 19-year-old a sweet hug before saying goodbye. The 'Ally McBeal' actor was dressed casually in jeans and a sweater, while Ford donned a blue shirt and pants. All three wore face masks for the drop-off. Liam is the only child for Flockhart, who wed the 'Indiana Jones' star Ford in 2010. Flockhart adopted Liam as a single mother just one year before she and Ford started dating in 2002.

As per People magazine. Ford has two children, sons 52-year-old Ben, and 51-year-old Willard, from his first marriage to Mary Marquardt. He then later married Melissa Mathison, with whom he shares son 31-year-old Malcolm, and 28-year-old daughter Georgia. The 'Star Wars' actor is an avid flyer but has been involved in several piloting incidents in the recent past.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration began looking into an incident at Los Angeles' Hawthorne Airport involving Ford, in which he crossed a runway at the airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane. At the time, a representative for Ford said in a statement, "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error."

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision," added the representative. CNN reported at the time that the FAA confirmed the incident, in which the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart.

In 2017, the actor reportedly flew dangerously close to a taxiing passenger plane after mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway he was cleared for. And two years prior, Ford crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after encountering engine trouble.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Acuite again downgrades financial instruments of Future Enterprises

Acuite Ratings and Research has again downgraded several financial instruments of Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises. The current rating action is on account of a delay in interest servicing to the tune of Rs 13 crore on certain non-conv...

Five intruders, trying to enter India from Pakistan, shot dead by BSF

The Border Security Force BSF deployed near the International Border IB in Tarn Taran, Punjab shot dead 5 intruders who were trying to enter India from Pakistan side on Saturday morning. According to BSF, jawans deployed at the border spott...

Tennis-Williams says U.S. Open title would not be diminished by pullouts

Serena Williams believes the withdrawal of some of the worlds top tennis players from this years U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her. Six of the top 10 ...

A's cruise past slumping Angels

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and drove in three runs, Marcus Semien homered, and the Oakland As held on to beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Friday night. As starter Mike Fiers 3-1 benefitted from an early lead and was able to pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020