Harrison Ford flies wife Calista Flockhart, son Liam to drop him off at college

American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the actor's private plane, according to a news report. According to People Magazine, the 78-year-old actor, his wife, and their son Liam Flockhart Ford arrived at Liam's liberal arts college Thursday (local time) for the start of the fall semester.

The 55-year-old actor Flockhart was seen giving the 19-year-old a sweet hug before saying goodbye. The 'Ally McBeal' actor was dressed casually in jeans and a sweater, while Ford donned a blue shirt and pants. All three wore face masks for the drop-off. Liam is the only child for Flockhart, who wed the 'Indiana Jones' star Ford in 2010. Flockhart adopted Liam as a single mother just one year before she and Ford started dating in 2002.

As per People magazine. Ford has two children, sons 52-year-old Ben, and 51-year-old Willard, from his first marriage to Mary Marquardt. He then later married Melissa Mathison, with whom he shares son 31-year-old Malcolm, and 28-year-old daughter Georgia. The 'Star Wars' actor is an avid flyer but has been involved in several piloting incidents in the recent past.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration began looking into an incident at Los Angeles' Hawthorne Airport involving Ford, in which he crossed a runway at the airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane. At the time, a representative for Ford said in a statement, "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error."

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision," added the representative. CNN reported at the time that the FAA confirmed the incident, in which the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart.

In 2017, the actor reportedly flew dangerously close to a taxiing passenger plane after mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway he was cleared for. And two years prior, Ford crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after encountering engine trouble.