Georgian Political Turmoil: Ex-PM Garibashvili Sentenced for Money Laundering

Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to large-scale money laundering. This marks a pivotal point in Georgia's political landscape, as ruling parties intensify efforts against opposition and former officials while facing Western criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:57 IST
In a significant development for Georgia's political scene, former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been sentenced to a five-year prison term following a guilty plea to charges of large-scale money laundering, as confirmed by prosecutors on Monday.

Garibashvili, who served as the Prime Minister from 2021 to 2024 and earlier from 2013 to 2015, had close ties with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the influential ex-prime minister. This conviction, the first of a governing elite figure, occurs amid a comprehensive crackdown on opposition leaders, underlining the government's stringent measures.

Law enforcement officials conducted a raid on Garibashvili's residence in October, discovering $6.5 million in cash. Neither Garibashvili nor his representatives have commented publicly on the incident, but his attorney confirmed his custody. The broader political context sees continued pressure on pro-Western opponents by the ruling Georgian Dream party, as it defends its actions while international ties remain tense.

