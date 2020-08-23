Miley Cyrus pens tribute to grandmother: You will forever be my inspiration
Pop star Miley Cyrus has mourned the death of her maternal grandmother and "inspiration", Loretta Finley In an Instagram post on Saturday, the former Disney star shared the news of Finley’s demise and called her "the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted." “Even though you are gone....PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 14:03 IST
Pop star Miley Cyrus has mourned the death of her maternal grandmother and "inspiration", Loretta Finley
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the former Disney star shared the news of Finley’s demise and called her "the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted." “Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world,” Cyrus wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos of her grandmother. “I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us,” she added
The post also featured a video of the former Disney star’s grandmother supporting her at the red carpet for her 2010 movie “The Last Song”.
- READ MORE ON:
- Miley Cyrus
- Disney
- The Last Song