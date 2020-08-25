Left Menu
Lucifer season 5: Who's the new celestial

A shift from selfish desires to vulnerable beings, this time it's about fear. Played by fake Lucifer, Michael, who has tried his hands on manipulating the characters by ticking their fears against them this season is much darker. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:04 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (@lucifernetflix)

Promising double fun of immense wit, vulnerability, love, and action, Lucifer has made a comeback with its fifth season. The makers wisely divided this season into two parts, and the first with eight episodes is streaming on Netflix already. However, the devil's return from hell is an affectionated homecoming for its fans, which wouldn't have made it happen without fans' love, campaigns, and petitions, 'savelucifer'.

The favorite devil Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) also shared the comeback on his Instagram.

We are back!!!!! #luciferseason5 is on @netflix now!!!!! 😈 #lucifer

Showmakers had revealed some spoilers in its trailer earlier with the announcement of the dates of its release on Netflix. The devil in this season seems promising in dealing with his personal issues but more complexions in the celestial family are underway.

For a recap, in the last episode, Lucifer left the city of desires, Los Angeles, and left to hell in the episode 'Who's da New King of Hell?'. But now when it has been some months on Earth but ages in hell as "time travels faster there", he is looking to help Chloe (played by Lauren German) from his loops of hell.

With the usual crime-solving, the pilot episode of this season "Really Sad Devil Guy" is the storytelling of aching hearts, abandoned Maze (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt), jilted lovers, Chloe and Lucifer, and everyone around making their peace with Lucifer's abrupt disappearance. But missing the wits, and narcissist devil in action the episode turns into a disappointment. Whereas, the second episode is all about the 'new celestial' Micheal, who's mojo is to intrigue one's fear. Seems like the makers tried to make a shift from selfish desires to vulnerable beings as everyone is played by fake Lucifer, Michael, who has tried his hands on manipulating the characters by ticking their fears in "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!'"

While the second episode takes on, the fake Lucifer is less handsome and more boring, who doesn't refrain from speaking lies and obviously isn't vulnerable in Chloe's presence. The first episodes of this part are problematic yet they were loved by fans as the leading episodes followed the lead of previous seasons. Michael, the archangel from heaven is adamant to ridicule well-loved Lucifer on Earth by playing his "stupid little creatures", and which is why it becomes a duty of each 'lucifan' to know what's in Lucifer's mind.

The initial episodes of the first part of the fifth season are only about the new celestial, which is too naive unlike the Apple of Eden's garden, like Eve (played by Inabr Lavi) in the fourth season. Leaving it to Micheal, it's just a beginning of manipulations and revelations for the rest of the first part. But this time it gets darker, as desires have been replaced with fears. For the troubled angle, Michael promises an evil plan, he is successful to dive in Chloe's mind after one great revelation about her existence as "a gift only made for Lucifer". The third episode "¡Diablo!", is a play within a play, a crime scene solved by real Lucifer and Chloe amongst the insecurities planted by Michael in their reunion. But resolving issues and overcoming the dilemma of existential crisis, Chloe's struggle comes to an end and Lucifer and Chloe are finally together.

😭😍😍 #luciferseason5 #deckerstar #tomellis #laurengerman #lucifer #chloedecker

A time loop "It Never Ends well for the Chicken", the fourth episode of the first part is a time variation of 1940s noir detective. With the motive of another manipulation seeded by the new celestial, Michael, this plot dives in Maze's mother character Lilith (played by Maze) and Lucifer. With a wonderful setting of post-war New York City, the account of black and white story is authentic to the story. Since the episode is all about Maze and Lucifer the two demons are standing on the bay of some upcoming crisis. Although the last episode "Spoiler Alert" is yet to be revealed, the upcoming episodes hint at more mess created by the celestial family on earth.

