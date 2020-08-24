'Carnival Row' season 2 wraps post-COVID shoot in Czech Republic

The second season of the fantasy series "Carnival Row" , featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, has completed its post-COVID shoot in the Czech Republic. Production on the new chapter started shooting on November 11, 2019, but was suspended when the country shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, with only two weeks of filming left. According to Variety, the Czech Republic allowed international shoots to resume activity on May 7, but American shows held back until agreements were in place between Hollywood studios and unions.

The series, produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, is the biggest spending production ever to shoot in the country. Producer David Minkowski from Stillking Films, "Carnival Row's" Prague-based production services company, said the series was one of the first global shows to gets back on its feet and complete filming.

"The Czech film industry was hard hit due to the global coronavirus shutdown. I appreciate that the Czech government acted fast and provided great support in order to restart film production," he said. "To be sure, we adopted strict health and safety protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low", added Minkowski.

The first season of the series, which is based on a feature film speculative screenplay, written by Travis Beacham entitled "A Killing on Carnival Row", will be released on the streaming platform on August 30. It is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to co-exist under the onerous laws of humanity.

Vignette (Delevingne) and Philo (Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbours a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row. Erik Oleson has been named season two showrunner.