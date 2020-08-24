Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Carnival Row' season 2 wraps post-COVID shoot in Czech Republic

The second season of the fantasy series "Carnival Row", featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, has completed its post-COVID shoot in the Czech Republic. Producer David Minkowski from Stillking Films, "Carnival Row's" Prague-based production services company, said the series was one of the first global shows to gets back on its feet and complete filming. "The Czech film industry was hard hit due to the global coronavirus shutdown.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:44 IST
'Carnival Row' season 2 wraps post-COVID shoot in Czech Republic

The second season of the fantasy series "Carnival Row" , featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, has completed its post-COVID shoot in the Czech Republic. Production on the new chapter started shooting on November 11, 2019, but was suspended when the country shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, with only two weeks of filming left. According to Variety, the Czech Republic allowed international shoots to resume activity on May 7, but American shows held back until agreements were in place between Hollywood studios and unions.

The series, produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, is the biggest spending production ever to shoot in the country. Producer David Minkowski from Stillking Films, "Carnival Row's" Prague-based production services company, said the series was one of the first global shows to gets back on its feet and complete filming.

"The Czech film industry was hard hit due to the global coronavirus shutdown. I appreciate that the Czech government acted fast and provided great support in order to restart film production," he said. "To be sure, we adopted strict health and safety protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low", added Minkowski.

The first season of the series, which is based on a feature film speculative screenplay, written by Travis Beacham entitled "A Killing on Carnival Row", will be released on the streaming platform on August 30. It is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to co-exist under the onerous laws of humanity.

Vignette (Delevingne) and Philo (Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbours a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row. Erik Oleson has been named season two showrunner.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...

Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the states count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the States Information and Public Relations Department. At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have reco...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europes pan-regional S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020