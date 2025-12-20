Left Menu

Egypt Calls for UN Security Council Reform to Amplify Africa's Role

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi urges reforms in the UN Security Council to enhance Africa's influence in global decision-making. Speaking at the Russia-Africa partnership conference in Cairo, he emphasizes Africa's significance and calls for changes in international financial institutions for equitable representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:26 IST
Egypt Calls for UN Security Council Reform to Amplify Africa's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

During a significant gathering in Cairo, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi renewed calls for a transformative reform of the UN Security Council to ensure a more substantial role for Africa in global governance.

El-Sissi's statement, conveyed at the Russia-Africa partnership conference attended by prominent leaders, highlighted the need for a pluralistic world order, acknowledging Africa's considerable human, economic, and political weight.

The discussion occurs against a backdrop of historical demands for Africa's enhanced representation, with the call for two permanent Security Council seats as a pivotal point in efforts to foster peace and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025