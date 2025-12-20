Egypt Calls for UN Security Council Reform to Amplify Africa's Role

During a significant gathering in Cairo, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi renewed calls for a transformative reform of the UN Security Council to ensure a more substantial role for Africa in global governance.

El-Sissi's statement, conveyed at the Russia-Africa partnership conference attended by prominent leaders, highlighted the need for a pluralistic world order, acknowledging Africa's considerable human, economic, and political weight.

The discussion occurs against a backdrop of historical demands for Africa's enhanced representation, with the call for two permanent Security Council seats as a pivotal point in efforts to foster peace and regional stability.

