'Enola Holmes' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's teen sister on a mission

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:45 IST
A still from the official trailer of 'Enola Holmes' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Makers of Netflix movie 'Enola Holmes' dropped its first official trailer on Tuesday (local time) and the video sees Millie Bobby Brown as the little sister of famed detective Sherlock. According to Deadline, the crime-comedy is a film adaptation of Nancy Springer's book 'Enola Holmes Mysteries'.

Set in England in 1884, the storyline follows Brown's character, who is on a mission -- to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), who left the house one day, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no clue on where she has disappeared. Clocking in at two-minute and 43-second, the trailer shows the free-spirited childhood Enola had but suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). The protective brothers insist her to carry forward her schooling, so as to help her to become a fine young lady.

However, Enola refusing to follow the path of their wishes escapes from their hooks to search her mother in London, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right. The pursuit and the adventure followed, hence, becoming the plot of the story. According to Deadline, the movie, also starring Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge, will be launched on September 23. (ANI)

