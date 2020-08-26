Left Menu
Dynasty Season 4 filming to start anytime in 2020, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST
Fans may not know that production for Dynasty Season 3 was suspended in March this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Dynasty

When will Dynasty Season 4 stream on Netflix? Fans are already aware that Dynasty Season 4 was renewed on January 7 this year, a couple of months before the streaming of Season 3's finale on May 8. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Fans are ardently waiting for Dynasty Season 4, thanks to the series creators for Season 3 and previous seasons' tremendous success achieved from time to time. You will be surprised to know that Season 3 of Dynasty debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's list of most-watched series for the week of May 18 through May 24 this year with 2.18 percent of binge sessions.

Fans may not know that production for Dynasty Season 3 was suspended in March this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, with only 20 of a planned 22 episodes completed. The series lovers were hoping to watch the remaining two episodes after the pandemic situation subsided. But the series creators declared that the 20th episode would be the last episode of the third season.

According to some sources, the filming of Dynasty Season 4 is likely to commence anytime in this year based on the pandemic situation. The imminent fourth season will be comprised of 22 episodes like the first and second seasons.

Dynasty Season 4 is likely to see some new faces, although nothing official has been revealed on it. The cast members from previous seasons are likely to make a comeback in Dynasty Season 4 such as Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah "Sammy Jo" Jones, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders to name a few.

In our next post, we will try to find out the last information related to the plot of Dynasty Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

