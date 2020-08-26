Left Menu
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 to deal with deep cosmic journey, core of consciousness

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:37 IST
The viewers will be amazed seeing The Midnight Gospel Season 2 focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. Image Credit: Instagram / jadehoekstra97

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix but fans are desperately waiting to know what they can see next.

The co-creator Duncan Trussell indirectly hinted that The Mindnight Gospel would be renewed for Season 2. During his conversation with Deadline, he said that he is hopeful for its renewal and discussed the success of Season 1. The success of Season 1 is the main reason behind the absolute possibility of Season 2.

Duncan Trussell said on The Mindnight Gospel Season 2, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Duncan Trussell continued while giving hints on The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

The viewers will be amazed seeing The Midnight Gospel Season 2 focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. The second season will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. It will give importance to like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space. The last episode of the previous season was the most touching and engaging among all other episodes.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

