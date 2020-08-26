Will Teen Titans Season 6 be renewed after a gap of 14 years? What we know so far

It has been over fans have been waiting for Teen Titans Season 6. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006. It seems the series lovers have lost hope for the sixth season.

Will Teen Titans Season 6 ever be made? A petition was once made for the renewal of sixth season and it (the petition) gained attention and momentum two years after it was created.

Many may not know that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of the those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

Teen Titan Season 1 focuses on the Teen Titans' introduction to the mysterious supervillain Slade (Ron Perlman), who seeks to turn Robin into his apprentice. Season 2 is an adaption of "The Judas Contract" storyline where new hero Terra (Ashley Johnson) joins the team while secretly plotting against them with Slade. Season 3 depicts Cyborg's conflict with the evil organization H.I.V.E. and their leader Brother Blood (John DiMaggio), prompting Cyborg to form the superhero team Titans East with Aqualad (Wil Wheaton), Speedy (Mike Erwin), Bumblebee (T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh), and Más y Menos (Freddy Rodriguez).

In Teen Titan Season 4, Raven finds herself unwillingly involved in a plot that threatens the existence of the world when her demon father Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson) seeks to enslave the Earth. For Season 5, the Teen Titans join forces with numerous other heroes to combat the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of villains.

One strong reason why fans are still hoping for Teen Titans Season 6 is its sudden ending without any proper closure. Many questions were unanswered with a rather abrupt ending. In 2013, the show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. But that failed to give those answers and solve the cliffhangers.

We still don't know whether or not Teen Titan Season 6 will ever be made. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

Also Read: The Midnight Gospel Season 2 to deal with deep cosmic journey, core of consciousness