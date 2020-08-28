Rambo Circus unveils first digital show 'Life is a Circus'

Rambo Circus, one of the biggest and oldest circus in the country, is going online with its show "Life is a Circus". The entertaiment group made the announcement in a statement on Friday, calling the show an "ode to the greatest showmanship". The show promises to be complete family entertainment, featuring acitivities ranging from trapeze acts to acrobatic stunts. Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip said with their digital show, they plan to reinvent the experience of circus at a time when the whole industry is witnessing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The circus was one of the most preferred outings for kids and the entire familya few decades back. Every kid born in the '80s and '90s will have some nostalgic memories attached to it. "With isolation becoming the new norm, we're now trying to reinvent the whole experience of watching a circus online. People can buy tickets online from BookMyShow and watch the show from their homes. We are hopeful that the digital revolution will bring lost visibility and respect to the art form," Dilip said. The show will be a ticketed event hosted on a virtual platform and the funds raised from this initiative will be donated directly to the crew for their welfare and well-being. The event is supported by Swaradhar and BookASmile, Laqshya Media Group and Mavcomm Group.