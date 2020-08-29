Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boruto Chapter 50 to be out in mid-Sept, Boruto moves to battlefield, what more we’ll see

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 15:27 IST
Boruto Chapter 50 to be out in mid-Sept, Boruto moves to battlefield, what more we’ll see
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on the threshold of ending and the last chapter is likely to be out in September. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto:Naruto

When will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 50 be released? The manga and anime enthusiasts need to wait for a few weeks for the release of Boruto Chapter 50. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Fans will see Isshiki vs Kashin Koji in Boruto Chapter 50. Naruto and Sasuke are getting a difficult situation in the battle while Boruto approaches to the battlefield and teleports all of them to another dimension.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on the threshold of ending and the last chapter is likely to be out in September. In Boruto Chapter 50, both Isshiki and Boruto find themselves in a different dimension. Isshiki was on his mission for Kawaki in Chapter 49. He wandered around the village and suddenly all villagers were asked to evacuate the village.

With Isshiki and Boruto transported into some other dimension, Naruto and Sasuke follow them, IBT reported. A fierce battle will start in Boruto Chapter 50 as Isshiki vows to make Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto regret their actions.

Boruto Chapter 50 is going to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thanks to the creators of Boruto for giving all their endeavours in releasing the chapters one by one during this critical time.

The raw scans of Boruto Chapter 50 are yet to be leaked. However, Boruto Chapter 50 will be out on September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series and manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has controlled the spread of locust swarms using modern technologies like drones. His remarks came after he inaugurated the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai C...

'X-Files' animated comedy in works at Fox

Fox Television is developing an animated comedy series based on hit supernatural series The X-Files. The spinoff, currently titled The X-Files Albuquerque, has received a script and presentation commitment at the broadcaster, reported Varie...

Miss having live audience on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', says Kapil Sharma 

Kapil Sharma may have been back with his popular series The Kapil Sharma Show but the comedian is still missing the joy of performing in front of a live audience. The shows shoot was suspended in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic an...

Disha Patani tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list

The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list is Indias pick of the most gorgeous women, including fresh faces and young talent. These lovely ladies have found a spot on this list for their stunning looks, distinct personality and tons of tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020