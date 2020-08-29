Boruto Chapter 50 to be out in mid-Sept, Boruto moves to battlefield, what more we’ll see

When will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 50 be released? The manga and anime enthusiasts need to wait for a few weeks for the release of Boruto Chapter 50. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Fans will see Isshiki vs Kashin Koji in Boruto Chapter 50. Naruto and Sasuke are getting a difficult situation in the battle while Boruto approaches to the battlefield and teleports all of them to another dimension.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on the threshold of ending and the last chapter is likely to be out in September. In Boruto Chapter 50, both Isshiki and Boruto find themselves in a different dimension. Isshiki was on his mission for Kawaki in Chapter 49. He wandered around the village and suddenly all villagers were asked to evacuate the village.

With Isshiki and Boruto transported into some other dimension, Naruto and Sasuke follow them, IBT reported. A fierce battle will start in Boruto Chapter 50 as Isshiki vows to make Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto regret their actions.

Boruto Chapter 50 is going to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thanks to the creators of Boruto for giving all their endeavours in releasing the chapters one by one during this critical time.

Boruto CH.50 preview:"There's no turning back: The peak of their decisive battle begins...! Now is the time to sever their ill-fated karma…!!"(PR by @rei5131~ Also note that there's intentional wordplay in JP in the second part- It can also mean to overcome a horrible fate.) — OrganicDinosaur 🦖 (@OrganicDinosaur) August 19, 2020

The raw scans of Boruto Chapter 50 are yet to be leaked. However, Boruto Chapter 50 will be out on September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series and manga.

