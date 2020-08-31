Sony developing series inspired by hip hop band ChocQuibTown

Sony Pictures Television Latin America is working on a new Colombian drama series inspired by popular hip hop band ChocQuibTown. According to Variety, the series will examine racism in Latin America.

Titled "Somos Los Prietos" ("We Are the Black Ones"), the series is penned by Venezuelan writer Karin Valecillos. "Set in Condoto, a town on Colombia's Pacific coast, the story follows a group of adolescent friends of Afro-Latin descent as they struggle with the poverty and racism and seek to avoid the recruitment efforts of local armed commandos while trying to form a band and take part in a festival organized by their favorite group, ChocQuibTown," read the plotline.

The show is inspired by ChocQuibTown's music and trajectory. The group consists of Carlos "Tostao" Valencia (rapping), Gloria "Goyo" Martinez (singing and rapping), and Miguel "Slow" Martinez (production and rapping). ChocQuibTown is famous for its use of urban sounds and folklore from the Pacific coast. The band's tracks are a mix of hip-hop, funk, reggae, pop and elements of electronic music.