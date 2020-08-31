Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solution is to double down on comedy: Vir Das on trolling of comedians

Done over Zoom calls and aimed to raise funds for several causes, the comedian realised the potential and pieced together more than 40 live shows to make the special. "I began asking the audience, what's the first thing you want to do once the pandemic or the lockdown is over.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:37 IST
Solution is to double down on comedy: Vir Das on trolling of comedians

Actor-comedian Vir Das says it’s not always easy to create comedy when people are quick to take offence but the only answer to online trolling is to double down on humour. Last month, several stand-up comedians including Das, Rohan Joshi and Kaneez Surka alleged that their personal contact information and addresses were leaked online.

Some Twitter users also dug out screenshots of past jokes of comedians to claim they had used Hindu gods in their punchlines. When asked about the challenge of doing comedy while facing threats and social media vitriol, Das said the experience can be daunting but one must not stop creating new content. "Since January, I've had fifteen legal notices and a High Court hearing to defend my comedy. But I'm privileged to hire people to do that. I am always conscious of the fact that younger comedians aren't. The one thing we all agree on is that the solution to this is more comedy," he told PTI. In May, a plea had claimed the comedian's Netflix fictional series "Hasmukh" had maligned the reputation of advocates. The Delhi High Court, however, declined to grant interim stay on airing of the show. Das, also known for his Bollywood films "Delhi Belly" and "Go Goa Gone", said his learning from an experience like this was to channel it into his writing. "You have to double down on doing comedy, may be not double down on that specific joke. Learn if something is wrong with that joke but double down on comedy. If you're going through an experience like this, I hope you're writing 20 jokes about the experience,” the comedian said. Das has come up with a new charity special “Inside Out”, which is based on his experience of doing comedy amid the pandemic. The special emerged after the coronavirus thwarted the comedian’s plan for a 36-country world tour, prompting him to reach out to his audiences via screens. Done over Zoom calls and aimed to raise funds for several causes, the comedian realised the potential and pieced together more than 40 live shows to make the special.

"I began asking the audience, what's the first thing you want to do once the pandemic or the lockdown is over. I underestimated how vulnerable people were, especially in March, where we thought 'we are going to die, lock yourself up.' I started to get very real, vulnerable and visceral answers. "It hit me that this is a real conversation I get to have with the audience. People started tuning in from across the world, Russia, America, England, South Africa and Wuhan (China). I realised this is the only time when the entire world will be going through the exact same thing at the exact same time." "Inside Out" is the first special where the comic isn't feeding off the energy of a live audience. The experience of being "boxed" in a Zoom call, Das said was "extremely intimate." It led to several unscripted, funny moments, from the sound of someone flushing the toilet or parents of an audience member coming in the frame to say hello to the artiste. "Being in a box, the same size as that of your audience is very democratic. You get a glimpse into their lives. It may not be a very energetic connection but it was extremely intimate." Das is overwhelmed with the reactions coming his way for the special and said doing shows amid the lockdown kept him going. "When you come to a comedy show you're operating under the assumption that the comedian is doing a lot to make you feel better. What you're completely forgetting is that you're doing a lot for the comedian as well. "You're giving me the ability to practice my art form but also sending laughter my way. So having a 7 PM show, four times a week to look forward to, where I am doing hour-and-a-half of comedy every night got me through lockdown." The comic is glad that his world tour couldn't happen as it gave him the opportunity to try something like "Inside Out". "I was feeling at the top of my comedic abilities. Then I started doing these shows to keep myself strong. I feel like I'm a better comedian for giving up control, letting the audience take me on a journey,” he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Start online registration of legal documents: HC to AAP govt New'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the p...

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...

WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

Chinas largest state-owned banks are readied for rising bad debt and increased margin pressure in the months ahead as forbearance policies designed to give borrowers breathing space during the coronavirus crisis expire.All five banks, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020