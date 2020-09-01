Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix developing docuseries on infamous Woodstock ’99 music festival

The streamer had already explored a similar story in its documentary "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never happened" to great success. Woodstock'99 took place in Rome, New York in July 1999 but the four-day-long festival is now notorious for all the wrong reasons.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:36 IST
Netflix developing docuseries on infamous Woodstock ’99 music festival

Netflix is developing a docuseries on the infamous Woodstock'99 festival, which was designed to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock festival, but ended in chaos. The streamer had already explored a similar story in its documentary "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never happened" to great success.

Woodstock'99 took place in Rome, New York in July 1999 but the four-day-long festival is now notorious for all the wrong reasons. The project is already in production and comes from Raw, the company behind Netflix documentaries “Don’t F**k with Cats” and “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia”. BBH Entertainment, who produced “Spirits in the Forest”, are also involved.

The series will attempt to tell the real story behind how “three days of peace, love and music” went down in flames. It will also feature unseen archive footage and intimate testimony from people behind the scenes, on the stages and in the crowds. Woodstock’99 drew more than 400,000 people over four days but was marred by oppressive heat, violence and allegations of sexual assault, reported Deadline. On the fourth day, things took a turn for worse during the closing performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers when candles from the production were used to set fires to sections of the plywood “Peace Fence” erected to keep non-ticketholders from entering. In the ensuing melee festival-goers looted ATMs and destroyed vendor tents, resulting in dozens of arrests.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Khamenei says Israel deal "betrayal" of Islamic world by UAE

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Irans top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.Of course, the UAEs b...

Tennis-Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel

The U.S. Open is very different this year because of health protocols and for world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, the difficulty in getting regular access to his towel is proving quite a challenge. The Greek stormed into the second round w...

Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 mn followers mark on Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez wit...

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airlines shares fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020