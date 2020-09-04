Sena women protest over Kangana's comments on Mumbai, police

Sena women protest over Kangana's comments on Mumbai, policePTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:25 IST
The women's wing of the Thane ShivSena on Friday protested against film actor Kangana Ranaut forlikening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stating thatshe feared the metropolis' police more than the mafia
The protesters, who assembled at the Sena's localheadquarters 'Anand Math', chanted slogans against the actorand asked her to leave the city and state if she felt unsafehere
Ranaut's comments have been criticized by the rulingShiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kangana Ranaut
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- Mumbai
- Anand Math
- Congress
ALSO READ
Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police
Kashmiri youth in 'camera'derie with global online exhibition
China, Pakistan FMs to hold two-day strategic dialogue from Thursday
Cricket-ECB confirm revised start times for England-Pakistan third Test
Play to start earlier in third Test between England-Pakistan to make up for delays