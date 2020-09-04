Sena women protest over Kangana's comments on Mumbai, police

The women's wing of the Thane ShivSena on Friday protested against film actor Kangana Ranaut forlikening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stating thatshe feared the metropolis' police more than the mafia

The protesters, who assembled at the Sena's localheadquarters 'Anand Math', chanted slogans against the actorand asked her to leave the city and state if she felt unsafehere

Ranaut's comments have been criticized by the rulingShiv Sena, Congress and NCP.