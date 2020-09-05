Left Menu
The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

The current year has witnessed a few major developments on the way of making The Expendables 4. Image Credit: The Expendables

The Expendables 4 is definitely one of the most-awaited movies action enthusiasts are waiting for a long period. The fourth movie is likely to see the presence of previous action heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few.

Let's have a look how far The Expendables 4 has reached in terms of development. The current year has witnessed a few major developments on the way of making the fourth movie of The Expendables franchise. Jean-Claude Van Damme gave Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner an idea in May 2020 that he could play the villain again the movie.

According to his idea, The Expendables 4 will portray him as a brother of Jean Vilain, Claude Vilain. Claude Vilain will train his own team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

Vértice Cine, a Spanish distribution company working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films, announced The Expendables 4 in August this year as one of their upcoming projects. Patrick Hughes back to directing with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas and Dolph Lundgren in the main cast.

In an exclusive conversation with The Action Elite on The Expendables 4, Randy Couture said, "It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now."

Pierce Brosnan said in March 2014 that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in a The Expendables 4 film, but added that he was not sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said yes."

Making of The Expendables 4 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the movie.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

