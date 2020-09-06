Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for attacking actress Samyuktha Hegde

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday. Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:13 IST
Cong leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for attacking actress Samyuktha Hegde
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday. "I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added. There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city. She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BSF's role more important as two neighbouring countries planning against India: DG Rakesh Asthana

The role of the Border Security Force has become more important as our neighbouring countries are planning against India, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to Sino-India border situation in Ladakh ...

Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discuss East Mediterranean - CNN Turk

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, CNN Turk reported.NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a row over hydrocarbon explora...

Rugby-Farrell faces disciplinary panel after high tackle

England captain Owen Farrell will face a disciplinary panel next week after being sent off for a high tackle during Saracens home defeat by Wasps on Saturday. Farrell was shown a red card after a challenge on Wasps replacement fullback Char...

Bihar's COVID recovery rate rises to 88.24 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 88.24 per cent on Sunday after 1,924 more people were cured of the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The recovery rate was 88.01 per cent on Saturday.The state also reported 1,797...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020