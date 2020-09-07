Left Menu
Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer

Opening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night (local time) said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:25 IST
Singer Justin Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Opening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night (local time) said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer. In a long Instagram post, the 'Yummy' singer went on to share how he is leaning on his Christian faith to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin a healthy one.

"I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music," he wrote. "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in," he added.

Throwing light on how his preferences and behaviorism changed over time, he said that his "relationships suffered because of it." "My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it," the 26-year-old singer said in the post.

He went on to share how his current priority is "healthy relationship" and to be motivated by truth and love. "I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them," he wrote.

He ended the candid note by stating his willingness to "give up his selfish desires" to be able to become a good husband and a "future dad." "I want to walk in the plans god has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad," the 'Cold Water' singer said.

"I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way," he added. Coming from Canada's small-town Ontario, Bieber rose to fame at the age of 13 with his much-loved track 'Baby.'

Ever since then, Bieber has been dropping new music and his fan following has been growing. (ANI)

Videos

