Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan repay money for renovation of home on Windsor Estate

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.16 million) in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programmes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:05 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan repay money for renovation of home on Windsor Estate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.16 million) in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programmes. Frogmore Cottage last year became the official residence of the couple but after they announced in January that they would seek new careers outside the royal family, Harry and Meghan said they would repay the money spent on refurbishing it.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex (Harry)," a spokesperson for the couple said. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe, officials said. They said Deepak Kochhar was a...

EXPLAINER-Wrangling over Northern Ireland threatens Brexit, again

Britains Brexit negotiations with the European Union have repeatedly snagged - and sometimes collapsed - over Northern Ireland. Why THE BORDERA hard border with customs, security and passport control between the United Kingdoms Northern Ire...

Punjab govt to give 50,000 COVID care kits to patients

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will give 50,000 COVID care kits free of cost to patients in hospitals and home isolation to ensure their better treatment. At kit, costing Rs 1,700 each, includes an oxime...

Turkey gives IS militant life in prison for 2017 attack

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State militant to life in prison over the New Years Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017. Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan was charged with membership in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020