Prince Harry and Meghan repay money for renovation of home on Windsor Estate
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.16 million) in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programmes.Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:05 IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.16 million) in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programmes. Frogmore Cottage last year became the official residence of the couple but after they announced in January that they would seek new careers outside the royal family, Harry and Meghan said they would repay the money spent on refurbishing it.
"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex (Harry)," a spokesperson for the couple said. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."
Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds)
