Avatar 2 filming continues in New Zealand with underwater human-driven vehicle ‘Crabsuit’

Devdiscourse notified you in its previous news on Avatar 2 that the imminent movie's director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand. They already commenced filming there and many new updates popped up recently.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV series directors halted their production. Thanks to James Cameron for restarting the production and fans are also grateful to the government of New Zealand for allowing for accomplishing the Avatar 2 project.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram a few weeks back.

The images revealed from the set of James Cameron's Avatar 2 hints an epic underwater action sequence. His imminent sequels are expected to unearth opportunities to make him the multi-Oscar winning director and create history.

Jon Landau also shared images on Instagram last month from the production set of Avatar 2 that show the Crabsuit. The title of the image reads: The Crabsuit… a human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels.

Avatar 2 will feature some superb and awe-inspiring visuals, and better example is this Crabsuit, which will be driven by humans in the movie and seems to have multiple functionalities.

The plot for Avatar 2 is unknown but Sigourney Weaver will be alive and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. The movie will contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

