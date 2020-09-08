Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody ties knot with girlfriend Erika Brown

American TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford has married his long-time love Erika Brown over the Labour Day weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST
Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody ties knot with girlfriend Erika Brown
Kathie Lee Gifford and Erika Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford has married his long-time love Erika Brown over the Labour Day weekend. According to Page Six, the 67-year-old singer and the former 'Today' show host announced the news on Monday (local time).

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," Kathie Lee captioned an Instagram post of photos of the wedding. The couple kept it traditional, with Cody in a tux and his bride in a white gown and tiara.

Erika too posted her wedding pictures on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Happily Ever After matthew 19:6." As per Page Six, the talk show host first announced her 30-year-old son's engagement in May 2019.

Cody is Gifford's son with late husband Frank Gifford, who died in 2015. Their daughter, 27-year-old Cassidy, also married this year, to Ben Weirda in June. Kathie Lee commented on Brown's post, "Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!" (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA. Thus the re...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. Swarup, the...

Olympics-Rising Games costs are a result of IOC's reform delay-study

The Olympic Games cost overruns in recent decades are a result of the International Olympic Committees delay in undertaking deep reforms, and it is now paying the price, said the lead author of new Oxford University research.The study, Regr...

Rlys generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

The Railways has generated more than 8 lakh man-days of work in six states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, under a rural public works scheme launched in June this year to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020