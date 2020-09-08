Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, went out with some local youths on September 4, their family said.

"We thought they went out as usual. However, they were missing for two days and came back on September 6," their brother said. As they were feeling unwell, the family took them to a local hospital, which referred them to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

"At the hospital, my sisters told us that they were gang-raped by five men and how they managed to escape and reach home. Then we got to know that they consumed poison after coming back home and due to which they fell sick," the brother said. While the elder sister died on Monday night, the younger one's condition is critical, officials said.

Police said they have arrested three persons in connection with the incident and a hunt is on for the other two. As the body reached the village this morning, locals started protesting, pointing fingers at the police. Last month, another 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in the same area, and her body was later found in the septic tank of a house, according to officials.

Locals alleged the police are yet to arrest the main accused in that case. District police officials refused to comment on these allegations.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA Khageshwar Ray met the girls' father, who works at a tea garden, and said that he has asked the administration to take strict action. Police said the accused have been booked on charges of rape and abetment of suicide.

When produced at the Jalpaiguri court, the three accused were sent to seven days of police custody.