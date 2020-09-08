Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:53 IST
Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, went out with some local youths on September 4, their family said.

"We thought they went out as usual. However, they were missing for two days and came back on September 6," their brother said. As they were feeling unwell, the family took them to a local hospital, which referred them to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

"At the hospital, my sisters told us that they were gang-raped by five men and how they managed to escape and reach home. Then we got to know that they consumed poison after coming back home and due to which they fell sick," the brother said. While the elder sister died on Monday night, the younger one's condition is critical, officials said.

Police said they have arrested three persons in connection with the incident and a hunt is on for the other two. As the body reached the village this morning, locals started protesting, pointing fingers at the police. Last month, another 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in the same area, and her body was later found in the septic tank of a house, according to officials.

Locals alleged the police are yet to arrest the main accused in that case. District police officials refused to comment on these allegations.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA Khageshwar Ray met the girls' father, who works at a tea garden, and said that he has asked the administration to take strict action. Police said the accused have been booked on charges of rape and abetment of suicide.

When produced at the Jalpaiguri court, the three accused were sent to seven days of police custody.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10

Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his maiden...

Highways Ministry settles claims worth Rs 14,248 cr to fast track projects

The government on Tuesday said it has settled highways developers claims worth Rs 14,248 crore this year to fast track projects and boost their confidence in building quality road infrastructure. Besides, conciliation committees of independ...

Delhi Women and Child Development minister inaugurates child friendly complex

A child friendly complex was inaugurated here by Delhis Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday. He asked the department of Women and Child Development to ensure that the rest of the Child Welfare Committees also ...

In new Brexit turmoil, UK says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a new round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell sharply on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020