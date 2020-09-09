Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3: Will Sartaj break the code? What more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:52 IST
Sacred Games Season 3: Will Sartaj break the code? What more we know
Sacred Games Season 3 is expected to continue where the previous season ended. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting since August 2019. Netflix is yet to announce the official release date. Once Netflix announces the date, Devdiscourse will immediately notify you.

Many fans hoped that Sacred Games Season 3 would be released anytime in 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic badly shattered the Indian and global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait longer than previous expected for Season 3 of Sacred Games.

Sacred Games Season 3 is expected to continue where the previous season ended. The second season left us with plenty of queries and fans expect the imminent season to give answers and explanations to those (queries).

The viewers saw Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) getting three chances for rescuing his city by breaking the code in the second season. He was not able to complete the task in the previous season in the first two attempts.

Now fans are expecting that he will be able to accomplish his task in the last chance that will be shown in Sacred Games Season 3. This cliffhanger has made viewers very curious and they can't wait to see what happens next.

In Sacred Games Season 3, the viewers will see Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Harshita Gaur to name a few.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the release date of Sacred Games Season 3. But the showrunners were reportedly on work before the nationwide lockdown started. The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Khanna Guruji, recently revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

