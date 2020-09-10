Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she has tested COVID-19 positive. She shared the information on her Twitter handle.

Pednekar said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic. "As I don't have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors' advice," she said in a tweet.

She has also appealed to the people, who had come in her contact, to take necessary precautions..