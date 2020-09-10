Riteish Deshmukh, others congratulate Paresh Rawal on being appointed NSD chairman

Following veteran actor Paresh Rawal's appointment as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD) on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated him. Earlier in the day President of India, Ram Nath Kovind appointed Rawal as the next chairman of NSD.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to congratulate his 'Malamaal Weekly' co-actor. "Congratulations Paresh Bhai @SirPareshRawal on being appointed as the Chairman of National School of Drama. @nsd_india - Best wishes," tweeted Deshmukh.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also extended best wishes to the actor and said, "Heartiest Congratulations & all the very best to my dear friend @SirPareshRawal A theatre, for being appointed as the Chief of @nsd_india." "Your immense knowledge in the field of theatre, television & cinema will really be an asset to the institution," his tweet further read.

Actor Urmila Matondkar also congratulated the 'Hera Pheri' actor as she too took to Twitter. "Congratulations @SirPareshRawal actor par excellence, on being appointed as chairperson of National School of Drama," she tweeted.

Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present. (ANI)